GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals supports dogs, cats and every other species in between.

It was time to walk and wag this morning in Golden Valley as more than 8,000 people and 3,000 animals got together to walk for animals.

The Humane Society operates four shelters in the state of Minnesota and each and every dollar raised here goes to help homeless and neglected pets across the state.

Those crucial funds go to provide medical treatment, behavior training and care for tens of thousands of animals.

“This just goes back to show the strength of the human-animal bond. People love their pets, they see pets as family and they recognize that there are so many animals that are still in need. So we are constantly humbled by the support that we get from the community,” Zach Nugent with the Animal Humane Society said.

“Growing up with animals I think it’s just a really special thing. I think that it makes you a better person to have something to love you that loves you unconditionally,” dog lover Marissa Johnston said.

Earlier this week, WCCO hosted a telethon for the Walk for Animals and raised more than $78,000. They hope to raise $1 million Saturday.