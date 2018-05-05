MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least four people were arrested in St. Paul Saturday in three separate gunfire incidents.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the first incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Congress Street East. Officers saw a 17-year-old boy fire a weapon near a crowd. He was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm and taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on the 40 block of East Wood Street. Officers saw a 21-year-old man shoot his weapon near a crowd. When they approached the man, he ran.

They caught and arrested him for possession of a firearm with the serial number removed and possessing a pistol without a permit.

Later, police said at least two more people were arrested in a third incident. Officers responded to a shots fired call at Robert Street and Kellogg Avenue around 6 p.m. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.