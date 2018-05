MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a large cement power pole and caught fire in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there were multiple 9-1-1 callers shortly after nine last night reporting this accident near 119th Avenue and Northdale Boulevard Northwest.

Coon Rapids Officers got the flames out and then found the two people who died. An investigation is underway as to why the car hit the pole.