MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police had a busy Saturday responding to three separate shootings as people were celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Congress Street East, officers saw a 17-year-old fire a weapon near a crowd. He was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

Then at 5:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man fired his weapon on East Wood Street. When they approached him, he ran.

Then at 6 p.m., two more people were arrested for shots fired near Robert Street and Kellogg Avenue.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

