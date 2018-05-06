MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s important to remember to protect our skin now that warmer weather has returned.

Allina Health is offering free skin cancer screenings Monday. Skin cancer affects one in five Americans.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It’s highly treatable if detected early. That’s why Allina is offering the screenings St. Paul, Bloomington, and Fridley.

You don’t need an appointment, you can just walk in to get checked out. To find out where you can go and when, visit Allina Health online.