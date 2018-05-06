MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the top teachers in the state are being recognized by their peers this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, one teacher received a huge honor.

Kelly Holstine was named the the 2018 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Holstine is an English teacher at Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee, which is an alternative high school.

There were a dozen finalists for the award.

The winner was announced at The Radisson Blu at the Mall of America.

“For me, every kid matters, every single kid matters,” Holstien said. “That’s so important to me.”

Holstine has taught at Tokata since 2012, and has been teaching in Minnesota since 2007.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree from Augsburg College.