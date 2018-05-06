MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith wants to make sure all Minnesotans are getting enough to eat.

The Democrat was at Second Harvest Heartland in St. Paul yesterday. She’s concerned Congress could limit people’s access to SNAP, The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Thousands of Minnesotans get help paying for food through the program. The proposal is part of the Farm Bill, but no final bill has been drafted.

Smith says she’ll bring what she learned yesterday back to D.C.

“I think there are some people in Washington who are pretty out of step with what people want, certainly what Minnesotans want,” she said. “All I can do is pay attention, listen to what people in Minnesota are saying and do everything I can to bring that voice to Washington.”

Smith is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. She was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton to fill the vacancy created after Al Franken resigned.