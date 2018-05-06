MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If success could be measured in McDonald’s Big Macs, then a Wisconsin man has done it all.

Don Gorske has been eating Big Macs everyday for more than 46 years.

That’s a lot of burgers…30,000, to be exact.

It’s also a new record for the most Big Macs ever consumed.

To this day, the Fond du Lac man says the fast food doesn’t make him feel sick.

He describes the habit as more of an addiction.

“It’s some that’s just so good, it’s just like chocolate and I couldn’t get enough of at first, but still it is my favorite sandwich,” he said.

Gorske says he eats about two Big Macs everyday.