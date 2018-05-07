Filed Under:bear cub, Duluth Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Duluth Police Department had to make an interesting rescue on Saturday after a bear cub got trapped in a residential basement.

Authorities were called to an address on Trinity Road early Saturday morning. A bear cub had apparently gotten trapped in the basement after getting in the home through a broken window.

When officers arrived to the scene, the mama bear was standing in the front yard of the home, staring and growling at officers.

duluth mama bear Duluth Homeowner Discovers Bear Cub Trapped In Basement

(credit: Duluth Police Department/Facebook)

A responding officer went into the home and located the bear cub in the basement.

The officer was able to get the bear cub into a tote and get it outside. It was then released to its mother.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch