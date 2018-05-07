MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Duluth Police Department had to make an interesting rescue on Saturday after a bear cub got trapped in a residential basement.

Authorities were called to an address on Trinity Road early Saturday morning. A bear cub had apparently gotten trapped in the basement after getting in the home through a broken window.

When officers arrived to the scene, the mama bear was standing in the front yard of the home, staring and growling at officers.

A responding officer went into the home and located the bear cub in the basement.

The officer was able to get the bear cub into a tote and get it outside. It was then released to its mother.