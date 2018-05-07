MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The two people killed over the weekend after a car slammed into a concrete pole in Coon Rapids have been identified.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office named the victims as 39-year-old Nikolus Hildreth and 38-year-old Chanda Nordstrom, both of Coon Rapids.

Officials say the two lived together but were not married.

They died Saturday night after the Mazda MZ6 that Hildreth was driving smashed into a concrete power line pole on Northdale Boulevard, near the Northstar Commuter Lot.

A witness said the sports sedan was going “at least 80 mph” just moments before the crash.

A fire started after the crash, and crews were called to knock down the flames.

The crash remains under investigation.