MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in West St. Paul have arrested one person and are searching for another after a driver in a pickup truck crashed twice while fleeing the scene of a shooting.

According to Lt. Brian Sturgeon with the West St. Paul Police Department, shots were fired on the 1100 block of Charlton Avenue. No one was injured, but a pickup truck involved in the altercation left the scene and crashed into a tree at Butler Avenue and Smith Avenue.

The truck then took off again before crashing in front of the Doddway Shopping Center, where it caught on fire.

Two people ran from the truck. Police arrested one and are searching for the other.