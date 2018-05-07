MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Life Time announced Monday that it plans to open three co-working spaces in the Twin Cities metro next year.

The Chanhassen-based fitness giant said that its co-working locations will be in downtown Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and Southdale.

There’s already a waitlist for the program, which will be called Life Time Work.

There will be three different memberships, with options ranging from access to an open-area lounge to having a secure, permanent desk.

Each Life Time Work location will also feature high-speed WiFi, high-tech conference rooms, on-sight IT personnel and even dedicated outdoor space.

A membership to Life Time Work gives members access to all the company’s 130 gyms in North America.