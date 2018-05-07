Filed Under:Life Time, Life Time Fitness, Life Time Work
(credit: Life Time)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Life Time announced Monday that it plans to open three co-working spaces in the Twin Cities metro next year.

The Chanhassen-based fitness giant said that its co-working locations will be in downtown Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and Southdale.

There’s already a waitlist for the program, which will be called Life Time Work.

There will be three different memberships, with options ranging from access to an open-area lounge to having a secure, permanent desk.

Each Life Time Work location will also feature high-speed WiFi, high-tech conference rooms, on-sight IT personnel and even dedicated outdoor space.

A membership to Life Time Work gives members access to all the company’s 130 gyms in North America.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch