MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors are charging a man with witness tampering in a trial for the murder of a north Minneapolis grandmother.

Hopkins resident Denzel Fields, 23, was charged with one count of first degree witness tampering in February. According to Hennepin County Jail records, Minneapolis Police arrested him Sunday night.

Prosecutors say Fields posted a picture of police reports to Facebook which summarized interviews with a witness critical to the case of Joshua Ezeka, who was charged with the 2016 murder of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks. Ezeka told investigators months later he was shooting at a rival gang member when stray bullets hit and killed Beeks, who was sitting in her minivan.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators listened to jail calls between Ezeka, Fields and others where they discussed harming the witness.

If convicted, Fields could face two and a half years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.