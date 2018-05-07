MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person was critically hurt Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, including a Metro Transit bus.

Metro Transit police responded to the crash at about 6:50 p.m. on 8th Avenue North near Penn Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned on vehicle was headed westbound on 8th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually came into contact with a Metro Transit bus and another vehicle.

Authorities didn’t say if the speeding vehicle hit the bus directly, or hit the other vehicle that hit the bus.

The vehicle that hit the bus rolled, and left one person trapped inside. First responders were able to get the person out of the vehicle, and that person was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver in the speeding vehicle fled the scene. Metro Transit police say the crash is under investigation.