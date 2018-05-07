MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The final countdown is on. We’re now less than a week away from Minnesota fishing opener.

It’s a fun day for anglers, but they’ll need to make some choices about where to fish. Because of our long and cold winter, ice-out was late this year.

Some of the state’s biggest walleye lakes, like Red Lake and Mille Lacs, aren’t fully open. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says this could all change by Saturday.

If you are on a lake with some ice, don’t count out the shoreline.

“We’ve had late ice, but the air temperature is cooperating. We’ve been warming rapidly in most of our lakes. And we’re going to find walleye in particular are not in their summer habits yet, they haven’t gone deep yet. Most lakes they’ll be shallower, they’ll be in shallow areas, creek inlets, river outlets, which makes it easier for people to find fish,” DNR Fisheries Consultant Al Stevens said.

If you are headed to a lake this weekend, the DNR says it’s a good idea to call ahead to an area bait store or resort.