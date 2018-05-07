It’s almost here—one of the most popular restaurant days of the year. Have you made your Mother’s Day dining plans yet? If not, better get on it. The last thing you want to have to do come May 13 is explain to Mom that you waited too long. Here are just a few suggestions of options for Mom’s day.

If she’s not a vegetarian, a great spot would be Fogo de Chao has a special Mother’s Day planned, with a promotion offering moms a free meal on a subsequent visit (while supplies last). It’s hard to beat the fun of servers flying about with sizzling hot meat on a stick.

If you’re looking for something a little less hectic and a little more formal, make a call to the Nicollet Island Inn. This year’s 5-course brunch offers choices of tres leches French toast, poached shrimp salad, Swedish meatballs, and mushroom gnocchi.

Over on Eat Street, Icehouse is offering live music at 11 a.m., with no cover charge. Enjoy the show along with your plate of crispy pork biscuit or Au Bon Canard duck brioche. (Note: many of the brunch items can be prepared gluten-free.)

Black Forest Inn will offer special menu items for Mother’s Day—as well as a celebration of the restaurant’s 50th anniversary. Bonus—if the weather’s good, Black Forest has a great outdoor patio.

Who knows? Maybe the weather would be nice enough to enjoy brunch on the lovely patio at W.A. Frost in St. Paul. Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, it won’t matter once you’ve gotten your Florentine Benedict or breakfast tostada. Note: Reservations for patio seating must be made by phone.

The St. Paul Grill, in the St. Paul Hotel on Rice Park, has a special Mother’s Day brunch with a lobster scramble, salted caramel bourbon banana waffle, and a wild mushroom and goat cheese omelet.

In Lowertown St. Paul, Barrio has chilaquiles, potato sopes, and the Trinity margarita. Can’t go wrong there.

Esker Grove has a beautiful brunch that includes upscale takes on milk and cereal and lox on a log. Also: Rosti.

If Mom likes to keep it casual, not to mention hearty, it might be time to visit Victor’s 1959 Cafe for a sweet plantain omelette or Cuban hash.

You can also enjoy live music with your meal at the Dakota Jazz Club</a>. There’s a special brunch with Southside Aces, and an evening event called Soul Women — A Mother’s Day Celebration featuring Cate Fierro, Katie Gearty, and Leslie Ball.

In Uptown, Lake & Irving has a three-course, family-style brunch going with triple berry waffles and wild rice toast.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.