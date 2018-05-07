Filed Under:Local TV, North Minneapolis, Pinatas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis man who runs a piñata business out of his home is apologizing for what he said was a misunderstanding that stirred outrage online last week.

Victor Chavarria, the owner of Happy Kids Piñatas, says he recently filled an order for a wedding that included piñata replicas of the wedding party, which included white, Latino and African-American men and women.

A neighbor snapped a picture of the African-American piñatas hanging outside the home, which went viral on social media.

Chavarria offered an explanation and apology on his business’s Facebook page:

Chavarria tells WCCO he’ll no longer be hanging piñatas outside his home.

