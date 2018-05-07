Filed Under:Fire, Spring Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire investigators are looking into what caused an apartment fire in Spring Park.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday night in the small Lake Minnetonka community. The Mound Fire Chief says a middle-aged man was not breathing when they found him in his second floor apartment. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center – his condition is unclear this morning.

Two units under his have water damage. A total of eight units are unlivable for the time being because of smoke.

The chief says they still don’t know the cause, but they don’t think it was suspicious.

