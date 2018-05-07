MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a man last seen swimming across the Mississippi River.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, two witnesses near the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North said they saw a man walk into the river on the west side around 4:30 p.m. and begin swimming towards the east. The witnesses lost sight of him around the halfway point of the river.

The man was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, police said.

St. Cloud police and fire, the DNR and the Stearns County Dive Team are all searching for the man. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301.