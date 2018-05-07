MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple students have been injured following a school bus crash in northern Minnesota Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at 8:18 a.m. on Highway 2 east of Lengby, Minnesota.

District 318 Grand Rapids and Bigfork released more information on Facebook, saying 22 students and one staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Youth Institute in Crookston when the crash occurred.

The manner of the crash is not known at this time.

The school district says seven students and the driver were initially taken to the ER in Bagley and Fosston with minor injuries, like cuts and abrasions. At some point later, four more students were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A bus has been dispatched to pick up the students to return them to Grand Rapids.

More information is expected, so check back.