MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you may still be looking for a gift. A new survey reveals want mom really wants.

A survey by consumer spending website TopCashback.com shows 55 percent of moms want to spend quality time with their kids.

Forty-seven percent would be happy with breakfast, lunch or dinner, and 43 percent want a gift card.

Traditional flowers are the gift most people plan to give, followed by quality time and a greeting card.