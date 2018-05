MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in southeastern Minnesota say a 68-year-old woman died in a fire Sunday.

According to the Winona Police Department, Jean Ann Jacob died in a house fire at 60 East 10th Street. Final autopsy results are still pending, but police said there is nothing suspicious about her death.

A 22-year-old man was also in the home at the time of the fire. He was awakened by people yelling “fire” and escaped uninjured.