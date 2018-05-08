MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-month-old baby is recovering at the Mayo Clinic after a softball hit her in the head.

It happened last Wednesday during her father’s softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa. A medic helicopter rushed McKenna Hovenga to Rochester for skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Doctors have her on a feeding tube as they work to stabilize her seizures. On Tuesday, McKenna had her first seizure in more than four days.

There is a support page where you can donate to medical expenses.