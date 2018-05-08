MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says a home is destroyed after a controlled burn reignited Monday.

On Monday at 4:42 p.m., deputies, fire crews and other emergency services responded to a house fire on the 21700 block of 555th Avenue in Danielson Township.

The homeowner, a 63-year-old man, was outside when the fire started and was not injured in the fire.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was from an earlier controlled burn of vegetation that reunited. Embers from that fire ignited the house.

The house is a total loss.