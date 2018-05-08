MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Douglas County man.

Eugene Harstad, 79, was last seen on the morning of Friday, May 4 at his residence near Alexandria, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Harstad was in a minor vehicular crash later that day. Several ATM withdrawals were then made from his account throughout the weekend in west central Minnesota.

Investigators say he bought gas at a station of Wahepeton, North Dakota early Monday. His cellphone was most recently traced to Wilkin County, but authorities say it is rarely powered on.

Harstad is described as a white man who stands 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, grayish-white hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid button-down shirt.

Harstad drives a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number 545UUA. The truck is teal green with darker green graphics on it, and has a Tonneau bed cover and grille guard.

Anyone with information on Harstad’s whereabouts is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 320-762-8151.