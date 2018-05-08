Filed Under:Highway 55, Interstate 35W, Interstate 94, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Road Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re going to be driving into or around Minneapolis this weekend, be prepared for more delays and headaches with construction.

This is the second of three straight weekends that Interstate 94 will be closed in Minneapolis. Last weekend, I-94 was closed between Interstate 394 and Interstate 35W. This weekend, I-94 will be closed between Highway 55 and I-35W.

To make matters worse, Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue between Dunwoody Boulevard and Oak Grove Street, near Loring Park, will be closed the entire weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also said construction work will be happening on westbound I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis. It will restrict access to and from westbound I-394.

