MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Health officials say at least 10 Minnesotans have gotten sick from the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak.

Three people needed to be treated at the hospital.

The Department of Health is working to pinpoint which restaurants or stores they got the lettuce from.

At least 121 people have gotten sick in 25 states. The outbreak is blamed on bacteria in romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to throw away any lettuce from the region.

North Dakota and Wisconsin have also reported cases of E. coli. Federal health officials last week said there were reports of more than 120 people getting sick in more than two dozen states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure.

The first death was reported last week, in California.

