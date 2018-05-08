MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been unseasonably warm and quite dry for awhile now, following our extended winter conditions in April. Now, many parts of the state are finally getting a solid dose of rain.

As of mid-Tuesday afternoon, the Twin Cities saw a break between the raindrops.

WCCO’s meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt reported there is a possibility of severe weather to the south of the metro area. Earlier in the day, storms moved across the Interstate 90 corridor, accompanied by lightning.

The storm prediction center says the southwestern part of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main concern being the potential for hail to develop.

The late afternoon and early evening should be relatively clear in the Twin Cities, but Rosenblatt says storms could start to develop in the metro area toward the mid-evening and overnight.

“Don’t be surprised if that wakes you up with that lighting and heavier downpour,” she said.