MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced several coaching changes Monday night, and one immediate departure on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday assistant coach Rick Brunson has resigned, effective immediately.

Monday night, Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden announced the departures of Player Development Coach Vince Legarza, Shooting Coach Peter Patton and Assistant Video Coordinator Wes Bohn.

Minnesota ended a 14-year playoff drought in the 201-18 season. The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, good for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. They also won their first playoff game in 14 years.