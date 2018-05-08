MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of shooting and killing Australian native Justine Damond is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 a.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center for Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer.

Last month, Noor’s attorney filed paperwork which details he plans on pleading not guilty, citing self-defense and reasonable force.

Following a monthslong investigation, Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Damond. She suffered the fatal gunshot wound July 15 after calling police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

According to a criminal complaint, Noor’s fellow officer, Matthew Harrity, said that Damond startled them at the scene, causing him to fear for his life.

Both officers drew their weapons inside the squad car, and Noor fired a shot from the passenger’s seat, striking Damond in the abdomen and killing her.

Both offiicers were wearing their body cameras at the time of the shooting, but did not have them turned on. This case led to sweeping changes in the department when it comes to that policy.