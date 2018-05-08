Filed Under:Missing Teen, New Hope Police Department, Zaria Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The New Hope Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Zaria Hill (credit: New Hope Police Department)

Authorities say Zaria Hill, 14, was last seen in the New Hope area. Police say she’s described as an African-American female, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Zaria has curly brown hair, possibly in a pony-tail.

She was last seen wearing black pants, an orange shirt and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her should contact New Hope police at (763) 531-5170.

