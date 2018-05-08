MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While international music icon Prince loved Minnesota, even he needed to escape the cold once in a while.

Now, his beautiful estate on the Caribbean island territory of Turks And Caicos — purple driveway and all — is going up for auction this summer.

According to the company managing the auction, the property totals five acres to create a secluded peninsula on a small island and includes more than 10,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two private beaches, a 200-foot personal dock and a full tennis court.

You can see more information, including dozens of pictures, on the auction listing page.