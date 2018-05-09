Filed Under:ACES
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ACES’ Annual All-Star Evening is Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

ACES, or Athletes Committed to Educating Students, uses sports to teach local students subjects like math and science. ACES Executive Director Christina Saunders appeared on WCCO Mid-Morning to discuss the event.

ACES All-Star Evening is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hyundai Club at U.S. Bank Stadium. Our own Mark Rosen and Ali Lucia are hosting along with KFAN’s Carly Zucker.

Click here for more information.

