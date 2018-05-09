(credit: Jupiter Images)

For the first time ever, Art 4 Shelter is honored to celebrate Simpson Housing Services at Minneapolis Institute of Arts (Mia) for its largest fundraiser of the year. Attracting hundreds of philanthropists, art lovers and party goers, this highly anticipated and *free* event welcomes guests to purchase original works of art with 100% of proceeds directly supporting Simpson’s programs of shelter, housing and services to people experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities.

Click here for more.

