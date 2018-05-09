By Linda Cameron

Mother’s Day will be full of brunches, dinners and events just for mom. New rounds of theater, concerts, live music performances, sightseeing cruises and garden tours will be getting a spring start in Minnesota. Many are pegged for Mother’s Day and Mother’s Day weekend. With so much going on, the stage is set for a real mother and son date.

Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center

11411 Masonic Home Drive

Bloomington, MN 55437

(952) 948-6500

www.masonicheritagecenter.org

Date: May 13, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

Nicknamed “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra was a pop icon of many talents whose career spanned over 60 years. His golden vocals made him a teen idol in the 1940s, long before Elvis Presley, the Beatles and other music artists who succeeded him. Although singing and recording were his greatest loves, Mr. Sinatra was also an award winning actor and producer, much admired by his peers and fans. But behind his success, sporadically interrupted with career lapses, were the women who influenced his life. One of them was his mother. In honor of Mother’s Day, the heritage center is hosting a Frank Sinatra tribute with brunch. Be sure you make a date with mom.

The O’Shaughnessy At St. Catherine University



St. Paul, MN 55105

(651) 690-6700

www.oshag.stkate.edu

Date: May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; May 13 at 2 p.m.

Inspired by the George Bizet opera, this jazz ballet rendition of the bad, beautiful but ultimately doomed heroine has been updated to the Roaring Twenties. The St. Paul Ballet will enact the characters and storyline to live jazz music. Controversial for its era, “Carmen” debuted in 1875 at a Paris opera house. New York City in the explosive Jazz Age is a different time travel for the opera’s timeless librettos and passionate choreography. You and mom wouldn’t want to miss this St. Paul Ballet performance. It’s a theatrical extravaganza with lavish costumes and artist-designed stage settings.

Padelford Riverboats

Harriet Island

St. Paul, MN 55107

(651) 227-1100

www.riverrides.com

Date: May 13, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A cruise and delicious brunch: what a way to spend the day with mom. Boarding begins at 10:30 a.m. Everything mom probably makes for breakfast is served up with homemade freshness and delightful sweetness. With scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, pan fried potatoes, cream cheese, chives, mixed green salads and fresh fruit, it’s a Mother’s Day brunch sons will love. And who can resist French toast with red berry sauce and whipped cream?

Stillwater Riverboat Cruises

Stillwater, MN 55082

(651) 430-1234

www.stillwaterriverboats.com 525 South Main St.Stillwater, MN 55082(651) 430-1234 Date: May 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. If you and mom love taking cruises, here's another date idea. Cruise along the St. Croix and Mississippi in a paddlewheel riverboat. Enjoy lunch or dinner and listen to live Dixieland jazz. If it rains, don't worry. The paddlewheel boats have indoor decks. On a nice day, catch scenic views on the outdoor decks. The menus feature daily hot entrée specials, creamy breakfast potatoes, lunch and dinner mashed potatoes, roast chicken, pot roast, mixed green salads and fruits, gourmet trimmings and desserts. Your parents would love this cruise for their wedding anniversary.

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

1010 Nicollet Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55403

(612) 332-1010

www.dakotacooks.com

Date: May 13, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The Southside Aces can convert any music lover to Dixieland jazz. These fellows from South Minneapolis have been acclaimed in New Orleans. Their instrumental riffs and vocals move audiences to sing along and dance. Every Mother’s Day, the band has performed at the Dakota Jazz Club. So get mom away from the kitchen. Bring her to the jazz club for live music and a New Orleans brunch with the Southside Aces. It’s a date you’ll both remember.

