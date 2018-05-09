MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis make two arrests, following an odd scene that shut down a busy street.

One of the people they arrested was the teenage girl who was seen standing on the roof of a house. A man inside was also arrested.

Officers were called to the stretch of Cedar Avenue just south of I-94 around two o’clock in the afternoon yesterday after a report of a domestic assault. When police arrived, they saw a man matching the suspect description run into that house.

Police, with the help of a SWAT Team, made the arrests after getting a search warrant. The juvenile was taken into custody, police say, for aiding and abetting.

The report of a domestic assault remains under investigation.