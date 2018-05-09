MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire departments in the northwest metro have joined forces to help their local food shelf.

The Dayton and Rogers Fire Department Auxiliary joined forces to bring diapers to CROSS Services. The food shelf had no diapers on hand.

With the help of the community, they were able to bring in more than 35,000 diapers.

“Diapers are expensive and not a lot of people can afford them. It makes a little less stress on the family and healthier babies,” Dayton Fire Auxiliary President Sheree Mickelson said.

Wednesday night, the fire departments delivered them to CROSS in their rigs.

If you’d like to help, check out the Dayton Rogers Fire Department Auxiliary Facebook page.