MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2016 homicide.

Hennepin County officials say 27-year-old Lannon Burdunice shot and killed 31-year-old Joshua Hoffman during a drug deal. Burdunice was convicted of murder.

Authorities say Hoffman and his girlfriend were looking to buy marijuana from Burdunice.

