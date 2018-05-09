MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person was found dead in a domestic incident near Alexandria on Wednesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:11 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 7300 block of County Road 5 in Garfield, which is northwest of Alexandria. As officers were responding, they were notified a firearm was involved and shots had been fired.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they located three people inside the residence who were not hurt during the disturbance. Authorities located on person in the residence, who was pronounced dead.

The incident appears to be isolated, and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.