PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Imagine not having to spend time making appointments. Well, Google is unveiling technology that can save you the hassle.

Google’s Virtual Assistant will now be able to place phone calls for you and accomplish simple tasks, such as making an appointment.

It even sounds like a real person. In theory, the assistant will interact as naturally as a real human, and the hair salon or dentist will have no idea they’re not talking to a real person. It even says “um” and “mm-hmm” like an actual human.

It’s the only voice assistant without a human name, but it’s finally serving up more personality.

Google’s voice assistant has six new voices, including a gender neutral option and one from John Legend. He won’t be able to tell you the news or weather, but he recorded a series of custom responses. For example, he’ll gladly sing you “Happy Birthday,” if you ask.

Google also announced an optional feature that will reward polite kids with replies, such as “Thanks for saying please,” “What a nice way to ask me,” and “You’re very polite.” Amazon recently added a similar feature.

Google showcased the new technology on Tuesday. The new features will launch later this summer.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)