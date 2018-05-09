MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash on a wet highway near McGregor claims the life of a woman and five-year-old girl, and sends three others to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 210. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driving west skidded, then slid, and ended up sideways in the oncoming lane. That’s when a pickup truck crashed into it.

State troopers say 36-year-old Rebekah Seibert, and a five-year-old passenger died. A third person in the SUV, a 15-year-old boy, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman in the pickup were also injured, but are expected to be OK.