Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Highway 210

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash on a wet highway near McGregor claims the life of a woman and five-year-old girl, and sends three others to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 210. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driving west skidded, then slid, and ended up sideways in the oncoming lane. That’s when a pickup truck crashed into it.

State troopers say 36-year-old Rebekah Seibert, and a five-year-old passenger died. A third person in the SUV, a 15-year-old boy, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman in the pickup were also injured, but are expected to be OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch