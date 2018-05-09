MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since 2005, Twin Cities-based Hourcar has offered easy, convenient access to a quick ride around town.

“All-electric, we see as the future of mobility,” said Hourcar CEO Paul Schroeder.

The service allows its 2,500 members to rent a fuel efficient vehicle for anywhere from 30 minutes to three days of vehicle use. The vehicles will soon be powered entirely by electricity, not gasoline.

“We think the future of transportation and the future of car sharing really lies with emission free transportation and that’s what we’re trying to get to,” Schroeder said.

Some $50,000 in grants from Xcel Energy and the McKnight Foundation will help Hourcar develop an all-electric fleet.

Along with plans to fully replace its gas-fueled vehicles, it will also develop infrastructure to support charging stations and hubs.

McKnight’s program officer of Midwest Climate and Energy, Brendon Slotterback, calls the goal both responsible and clean.

“I think this also has some great health benefits in terms of transportation being one of the leading causes of air pollution,” he said.

Car sharing isn’t the transportation answer for everyone, however, going all electric could convince more customers to trade a gas pump for a plug.

“The way you educate people in many situations is lead the way,” Slotterback said. “So we want to lead the way.”