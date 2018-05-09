MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester high school is being evacuated due to a threat against the school.

According to John Marshall High School’s Facebook page, someone called in a bomb threat to the school Wednesday morning. The school says a K9 unit from the Rochester Police Department is checking the building, with another on the way.

The school’s Facebook post say all students, faculty and staff were safely evacuated from the school.

