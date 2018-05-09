SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — With less than two weeks to go in Minnesota’s 2018 legislative session, there is a new push for gun control laws.

Starting Wednesday, three television ads will begin running throughout the state, featuring students, law enforcement and gun owners, all pushing for gun violence prevention legislation.

The ads are funded by the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, a national lobbying group.

Despite these calls for change, the bills introduced this session by Minnesota lawmakers that do include provisions like expanded background checks have gone nowhere. With just 12 days left in the legislative session, there is still time to get something done, although it’s not likely.

Republican leadership has said they are in support of school and student safety measures.

Later Wednesday, there will be a “Twitter town hall” about the topic, hosted by two DFL state senators. They say it’s a chance for Minnesotans to ask questions and share their opinions on gun control. You can follow the hashtag #mnleg to follow along starting at 1 p.m.

Watch the ads: