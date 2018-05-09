Filed Under:Missing Person, Mississippi River, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing swimmer in St. Cloud, has died.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body in the Mississippi River around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say it matches the description of the man seen going into the water around 430 Monday afternoon.

Authorities had to use sonar to find him, after first locating shoes, a backpack, and jeans which contained the man’s Minnesota ID card.

The man’s name has not been released. His body was taken the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

