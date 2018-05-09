By Christiane Cordero
Filed Under:Best Buy, Christiane Cordero, Local TV, Richfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Electronics giant Best Buy has a new look, and a new pitch to shoppers for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The iconic Best Buy yellow tag is still there in an otherwise cleaner, easier-to-read logo.

It went live online Wednesday, and will eventually make its way into Best Buy’s roughly 1,000 stores, 20 of which are in Minnesota.

It is the latest phase in a revamp that started in 2012, when sales were declining at a rate that has, since then, put many other retailers out of business.

new best buy logo Minnesotas Best Buy Revamps Its Logo

(credit: Best Buy)

The Richfield-based company promised investors and customers they would turn it around, and they did, through customer service.

A company spokesperson told WCCO they would continue to focus on the person-to-person interaction. It plans to keep training employees to understand a customer’s unique needs, something the Internet has not quite mastered.

Customers told WCCO they still prefer in-store purchases for certain products, and that demand will likely continue, according to the National Retail Federation.

An NRF study found millennials with children value customer service more than convenience and selection.

The challenge Best Buy will continue to face is the online shopping factor, and how advanced it gets in recreating the customer-service element.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch