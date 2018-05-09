MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Electronics giant Best Buy has a new look, and a new pitch to shoppers for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The iconic Best Buy yellow tag is still there in an otherwise cleaner, easier-to-read logo.

It went live online Wednesday, and will eventually make its way into Best Buy’s roughly 1,000 stores, 20 of which are in Minnesota.

It is the latest phase in a revamp that started in 2012, when sales were declining at a rate that has, since then, put many other retailers out of business.

The Richfield-based company promised investors and customers they would turn it around, and they did, through customer service.

A company spokesperson told WCCO they would continue to focus on the person-to-person interaction. It plans to keep training employees to understand a customer’s unique needs, something the Internet has not quite mastered.

Customers told WCCO they still prefer in-store purchases for certain products, and that demand will likely continue, according to the National Retail Federation.

An NRF study found millennials with children value customer service more than convenience and selection.

The challenge Best Buy will continue to face is the online shopping factor, and how advanced it gets in recreating the customer-service element.