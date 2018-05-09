MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traffic is moving at a crawl in the northeast Twin Cities metro area after a police chase briefly closed traffic on Highway 36.

The chase ended at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of traffic near Demontrevelle Trail in Lake Elmo.

Police chasing a minivan executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. A few minutes later, the driver attempted to continue the chase, but was stopped once again.

As of 8 a.m., traffic had opened on just one lane of the stretch of Highway 36.

It was not immediately reported what led to the chase or who was involved.