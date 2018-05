ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and bicyclist Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Snelling and Summit Avenues Wednesday afternoon. Police say no students on the school bus were hurt in the crash.

St. Paul police are investigating what led up to the crash. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.