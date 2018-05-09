MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 62-year-old woman died and three others were hurt, including two young children, in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Rochester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 14 and County Road 3 in Kalmar Township, just east of Byron.

The State Patrol says a 2016 Honda Civic was heading westbound on Highway 14. A 2003 Toyota Matrix was heading southbound on County Road 3 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Toyota Matrix, a 62-year-old woman from Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by authorities as Stephanie Fernholz.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 28-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy in the car with her also suffered non-life threatening injuries.