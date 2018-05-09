A woman spreads sunscreen on the back of a friend at the Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, on January 24, 2009. Solar radiation, the principal cause of the skin cancer, has made the disease increase over 100% in the last 10 years in Chile. The National Cancer Corporation (CONAC) initiated a campaign this summer, aimed particularly at children, to raise awareness about the harm caused by ultraviolet radiation. AFP PHOTO/Martin Bernetti (credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might have been a rainy day Wednesday, but this weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll have to crack open the sunscreen.

That means the insect repellent won’t be too far behind.

So, that has Jim from Spicer wanting to know: Do they expire?

Sunscreens are made to keep their original strength for three years. After that, the chemicals can start to break down.

The FDA does require sunscreen to have an expiration date unless the manufacturer can prove its product will remain stable for three years.

How long an insect repellent lasts varies by product. The EPA does not require expiration dates on insect repellent.

SC Johnson, the company that produces OFF, says a damaged can should be replaced.

According to John Smith, an engineer with Sawyer, says its products with DEET will last 10 years depending on storage. For its products with picaridin, those can last three years.

Tender Corporation, the company behind Natrapel, suggests replacing insect repellent every three years.

Brad Buehler, a spokesman for Vertellus – the company that sells DEET directly – recommends a new can of insect repellent every year.

If someone is concerned about insect repellent, Judi Anderson, communications director for the DEET Education Program, says they should call the number of the packaging of the repellent and ask.